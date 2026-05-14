VD Satheesan named Kerala CM after Congress ends 10-day deadlock

Six-time Congress MLA VD Satheesan has been named the next Chief Minister of Kerala by the Congress after a 10-day deadlock over the party’s leadership choice. Notably, Satheesan is a veteran Congress leader with over 35 years of political experience. He has also remained unbeaten in six consecutive Assembly elections from the Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district.

Notably, the Congress had appointed observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken to select the leader of the Kerala Congress Legislature Party. The duo held extensive discussions with the newly elected MLAs and submitted their report to the party high command. The leadership then conducted consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders before finalising Satheesan’s name.

Why was there a 10-day deadlock over the Kerala CM post?

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Despite securing a commanding mandate in the May 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress reportedly witnessed an intense 10-day internal tussle over the chief ministerial post, driven by factional rivalries and competing leadership claims.

The main contest was reportedly between AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and outgoing Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan. Venugopal’s camp claimed he enjoyed the backing of a majority of newly elected MLAs, along with support from influential Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders.

Satheesan, meanwhile, was widely credited as the architect of the UDF’s landslide victory and was believed to enjoy strong backing from key alliance partners in the state.

Adding another layer to the contest was senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who reportedly staked his claim based on seniority and administrative experience, making a straightforward compromise difficult.

The Congress high command is also believed to have delayed the announcement fearing public backlash and internal rebellion, as factional rivalry spilled onto the streets through aggressive poster campaigns and public displays of support across Kerala.

Kerala Assembly Election

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in Kerala after a gap of 10 years by securing a historic 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 71.

The victory also ended the Left Democratic Front’s bid for a rare third consecutive term, restoring Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments between the two rival alliances.

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