VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala Chief Minister shortly; New era for Congress begins

VD Satheesan oath ceremony: A new era awaits Kerala Congress as VD Satheesan will take oath as Chief Minister of the state, marking a generational shift in the party’s state leadership. Appointed as the Leader of Opposition following the Congress party’s defeat in the 2021 polls, Satheesan successfully spearheaded the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power, ending the Left’s 10 years of rule. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Satheesan already announced the names of his cabinet ministers, including five from its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League.

Also Read: Inside story: How Sonia Gandhi and AK Antony broke the 9-day Kerala CM deadlock

Oath Ceremony, Guest List

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The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The event will formally mark the UDF's return to power in Kerala after a decade, following its decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief ministers from Congress-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony. The new administration will assume office with a 21-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

Cabinet Berth Sharing

Congress has 11 ministerial positions, including the Chief Minister’s post. Meanwhile, coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to receive five ministerial positions in the new government. Among the names receiving priority consideration are P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.M. Shaji, N. Shamsuddeen and Parakkal Abdulla. However, reports suggest internal differences have surfaced over the possible inclusion of P.K. Basheer, with a section of the party expressing reservations over his elevation.

The final cabinet composition is expected to provide a clearer picture of the power-sharing arrangement within the newly elected UDF government ahead of today’s swearing-in ceremony. Significantly, 14 members of the new ministry are first-time ministers, giving the Cabinet a distinctly fresh and youthful character.

Also Read: Kerala Cabinet Full List: CM-designate Satheesan unveils 21-member team; 5 from IUML, 3 women included

Kerala Election Results 2026

The swearing-in marks not merely a change of government, but the beginning of what Congress leaders are calling a new political era in Kerala. From the crack of dawn itself, the state capital wore a festive look. After years in the political wilderness and repeated electoral setbacks, the UDF scripted a spectacular comeback by winning a staggering 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, with the Congress alone bagging a record 63 seats, its best-ever tally in the state.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the Congress secured 63 seats while the IUML got 22 seats. Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Communist Marxist Party have one seat each, Kerala Congress - KEC has seven seats and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has three seats.