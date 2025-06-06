Vedanta Aluminium To Source 1,335 MW Renewable Energy, Aims To Achieve Net-Zero Emission By 2050

Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, is accelerating energy transition, led by a long-term partnership with Serentica Renewables. The company said that it's sourcing 1,335 MW of renewable energy to power its mega operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh through this partnership. This move will contribute towards helping achieve the aim of having renewables comprise 30% of its power usage by 2030, it said. The company plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, it said.

Notably, Vedanta has also entered into a partnership with GAIL (India) Limited to source natural gas, a clean fuel source, for powering its casthouse operations. The company is also working to reduce emissions through biomass co-firing, it said. "At its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha and BALCO smelter in Chhattisgarh, the company has begun using biomass briquettes made from agricultural residue for co-firing applications. In Lanjigarh alone, 20 tonnes of biomass are co-fired daily, cutting down over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually," it said.

Vedanta Aluminium has also pledged to decarbonize 100% of its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030. It claims to operates the country's largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts, significantly reducing diesel consumption and emissions across its operations.

Vedanta Aluminium says its sustainability efforts have been recognised with the company ranking 2nd on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 among global aluminium companies. "Our aluminium smelters have been certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative's Performance Standards for demonstrating sustainable operations," it said.