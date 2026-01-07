Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh, 49, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Post Skiing Accident

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday informed that his son Agnivesh died aged 49 following a cardiac arrest in a New York Hospital. Sharing the news on X, Agarwal termed the day as the ‘darkest’ of his life. The Vedanta chairman informed that Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at the US hospital following a skiing accident.

“My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” said Agarwal on X.

Expressing his grief, Agarwal said that no words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. "A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend. I still remember the day Agni was born in Patna on 3 June, 1976. From a middle-class Bihari family, he grew into a man of strength, compassion, and purpose. The light of his mother’s life, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a gentle soul who touched everyone he met," he said.

In a long emotional post, Agarwal shared that Agnivesh studied at Mayo College, Ajmer and worked for companies like Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike but remained simple, warm, and deeply human.

"To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world. Kiran and I are broken. And yet, in our grief, we remind ourselves that the thousands of young people who work across Vedanta are also our children. Agnivesh believed deeply in building a self-reliant India. He would often say, -Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind? - We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society," wrote Agarwal in the post.

— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

Agarwal said that Agnivesh's demise has renewed his determination to live even a simpler life. "Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life....His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. We thank all his friends, colleagues and well-wishers for always being there for him. Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched. I do not know how to walk this path without you, but I will try carrying your light forward," reads the post.

