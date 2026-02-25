Who was Veer Soren? 19-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren dies mysteriously in Manali

A cloud of sadness hangs over the family of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren after the sudden and mysterious death of his 19-year-old grandson, Veer Soren. The teenager passed away on Tuesday, February 24, during a holiday with friends in the popular tourist spot of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Sudden medical emergency in Simsa

Veer Soren, the son of Babulal Soren, arrived in Manali on February 22 for a leisure trip. The group was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area. According to police reports, the group visited Solang Valley and Sethan village near Hamta Pass on February 23 and returned to their place for the evening.

On the morning of February 24, Veer decided to stay back in his room while his friends explored the area. When his friends returned around 12:30 PM, Veer complained of a severe headache.

Foam from mouth: Details of the final moments

According to statements from his friends to the police, Veer took some medicine for his headache and went back to sleep. However, things took a tragic turn shortly after:

The fall: At about 2:30 PM, his friends heard a loud noise as Veer fell from his bed to the floor.

Unconscious state: When they entered the room, they found him unconscious and saw foam forming around his mouth.

Hospital arrival: He was quickly taken to the Civil Hospital in Manali. Despite the doctors performing CPR and giving emergency medical help, Veer was declared dead upon examination.

Suspected cause: High altitude sickness

While the exact cause of death is still being investigated, senior police officials have suggested that high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could be a major factor. The quick shift to the high elevations of the Hamta Pass route often leads to severe respiratory issues and headaches in travelers who have not adjusted to the mountain air.

"All aspects of the case are being investigated," said Manali DSP KD Sharma. "A post-mortem examination is underway, and we’ll know the exact cause once the report comes in."

Family in mourning

Former CM Champai Soren confirmed the tragic news in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered. After his health suddenly worsened in Manali, he was rushed to the hospital, but fate had other plans. " Family members arrived in Manali late Tuesday night to claim the body after completing legal formalities.

