The company's IPO is coming on 29th June 2022. The company is going to get listed on BSE SME Platform. Veerkrupa jewellers ltd IPO Price is ₹27 and its Issue Size is ₹8.10 Crores.

India's gem and jewellery export industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing 27% to the world's jewellery consumption in 2019. Between 2019 and 2023, the global gems and jewellery market is expected to grow to a value of US$103.06 billion. By 2025, it is anticipated that India's exports of gems and jewellery will be a total of $100 billion. So jewellery is the sector you must invest in and this is the only reason you must invest in Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.

Here we list out Important Veerkrupa Jewellers IPO details:

The Grey Market Premium (GMP): The GMP for Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now available. According to market observers. Its GMP ₹7 (Subject to market conditions & demand).

IPO Date: IPO will open for subscription on 29th June, 2022 and will remain open for bidding until 4th July, 2022.

India has 10 special economic zones SEZs specifically designated for gems and jewellery. More than 500 manufacturing facilities can be found in these zones, which produce 30% of all exports from the nation.

The government has approved 100 percent FDI in the sector under the automatic method, meaning that neither the foreign investor nor the Indian company needs to seek prior permission from the Reserve Bank or the Indian government. This makes it easier for brands like Veerkrupa Jewellery Ltd to gain more profit and it is also beneficial for the investors.

Veerkrupa Jewellers profile includes designer, traditional, modern, and combined designs of jewellery such as earrings, chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars, bands, mangalsutra, pendant sets and chains, anklets, waist belts, and necklaces. Besides this, they also sell hand tools, pooja items, and decorative items in silver. Their wide range of product offerings caters to diverse customer segments, from the high-end to mid-market and value market segments.

The company has some strengths which make them stand apart from other companies such as the Use of the established Brand name, Prime Location of the Showrooms, a Diversified product portfolio across categories and price points, an Experienced Promoter, and management team with proven execution capabilities and well established and cordial relationship with its supplier.

As per Union Budget 2021, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has proposed a reduction in import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 2.5%, from the existing 7.5%, in order to double exports of gems & jewellery. Companies like Veerkrupa Jewellers can easily survive and gain double profit from such schemes proposed by the Government of India.

