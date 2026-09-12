/Vegan gala dinner takes centre stage at BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi

A specially curated vegan gala dinner was among the highlights of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. The plant-based menu brought together flavours from across India while focusing on sustainability, inclusivity and mindful hospitality for the visiting leaders and dignitaries.
The multi-course dinner began with a selection of starters, including Khandvi Mille-Feuille, made with delicate steamed gram-flour rolls tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. It was served with kesar mango, micro-greens and a light yoghurt-style dressing.
Guests were also served Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs presented on sheermal bread and paired with mint pearls.
The main course featured a range of Indian flavours. Paneer Lababdar, made with soft cottage-cheese-style cubes in a rich shallot-tomato gravy, was served alongside Gucchi Marmik, which combined Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus with saffron, raisins and mamra almonds.
A South Indian-inspired Carrot Bean Poriyal, prepared in virgin coconut oil and finished with fresh grated coconut, added another regional touch to the spread.
The savoury courses also included Thakkali Belle Saaru, a light tomato-based toor dal broth flavoured with curry leaves, and Millet Pulao, made with basmati rice and pearl millets. These were accompanied by chilled Beetroot Raita and an assortment of Indian breads.
The dinner ended with two desserts, Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi, featuring seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream with a crisp sweet fritter, and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked rice and milk pudding topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf.
The gala dinner also featured a special cultural presentation titled “Navarasa, The Universe of Shared Emotions”, bringing India's classical dance traditions into the evening.
Another highlight was the BRICS Symphony, “One Rhythm, Many Cultures”, which brought together musicians from BRICS member and partner countries for a collaborative performance.
Drawing on different musical traditions and instruments, the symphony reflected the cultural diversity of the BRICS grouping while highlighting its shared spirit.
The performance combined these musical elements with India's classical dance traditions to underline the cultural links between diverse civilisations.
The presentation reflected the broader theme of “Building a Better World Together”, using food, music and dance to celebrate cultural exchange and the spirit of togetherness among BRICS nations.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.