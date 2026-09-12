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Vegan gala dinner takes centre stage at BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi

The multi-course dinner began with a selection of starters, including Khandvi Mille-Feuille, made with delicate steamed gram-flour rolls tempered with mustard, coconut, and curry leaves. It was served with kesar mango, micro-greens, and a light yoghurt-style dressing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Vegan gala dinner takes centre stage at BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Vegan gala dinner takes centre stage at BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi
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