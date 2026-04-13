Vehicles burned, stones pelted; Noida salary hike protest turns violent

A salary hike protest of workers from the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent after protesters allegedly vandalized vehicles and property and pelted stones during a clash with police.

A large number of company workers gathered on Monday to protest, demanding a salary hike. A car was also set on fire during the demonstration.

Heavy police have been deployed at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

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On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police vehicles vandalised and a few other vehicles torched during a protest by a large number of employees of a company over their demands for a salary increment, in Phase 2 of Noida. pic.twitter.com/Gpspoo6UQz — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours.

Sharing a video, DM Medha Roopam wrote, "Appeal from the District Magistrate to the workers. All worker brothers and sisters, please reach your workplace peacefully and carry out your work, and cooperate in maintaining harmony and law and order in the district. Do not pay attention to rumours. For workers' assistance, Control Room Numbers: 120-2978231, 120-2978232, 120-2978862, 120-2978702."



(With ANI inputs)

