Venezuela's acting President Rodriguez arrives in India for 5-day visit aimed at further deepening ties

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to the Venezuelan leader, stating that the visit will provide an important opportunity to enhance cooperation and build on the existing momentum in the bilateral partnership.

“A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodríguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership,” the MEA said in a post on X.

Rodríguez is scheduled to hold key bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The visit will run from June 3 to June 7.

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She was originally expected to visit India to attend the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, but the summit was deferred. She is now on a formal working visit accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Venezuela’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

Her engagements begin on June 4 with a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed by official talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House. She is also expected to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

According to the MEA, the high-level discussions will review the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

The visit is expected to further consolidate the traditionally warm relations between the two countries, which are anchored in long-standing cooperation in the energy sector and a shared commitment to the Global South.

Also Read: India has been buying oil from Venezuela for a long time: Hardeep Puri

Rodriguez has previously visited India in her earlier capacities as Foreign Minister in 2015 and as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025, making this her sixth visit to India in her current capacity.

#WATCH | Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez arrives in Delhi on a visit to India. pic.twitter.com/oAWDsu38aQ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026



MEA further detailed that the Venezuelan delegation will also undertake site visits connected to India's energy, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors to better understand industrial capabilities and identify new opportunities for collaboration.



On economic engagement, the MEA highlighted that bilateral trade between India and Venezuela stood at USD 678.94 million in FY 2025-26. It also noted growing cooperation in the energy sector, with Venezuela becoming the third-largest supplier of crude oil to India in May 2026.



MEA further underscored existing partnerships, including ONGC Videsh Limited's joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo, along with recent cooperation in pharmaceuticals, AYUSH, digital solutions, and cultural exchange initiatives.



India and Venezuela, the MEA said, continue to enjoy strong and friendly relations supported by expanding cooperation across energy, trade, health, and development partnerships.

(with ANI inputs)