Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro writes to PM Narendra Modi over coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, raises issue of US sanctions

In March, the US government had announced sanctions against Venezuelan officials including President Maduro.

New Delhi: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, in which he has raised the issue of US sanctions impacting relief measures in the country. The letter was sent to PM Modi via diplomatic channels on  March 29.

The letter said, “During the pandemic, the US government, instead of focusing on policies of global cooperation in health and prevention, has increased unilateral coercive measures, has rejected the requests from the international community to lift or ease the illegal sanctions that prevent Venezuela from accessing medicines, medical equipment and food.”

In March, the US government had announced sanctions against Venezuelan officials including President Maduro.

In early March, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote to PM Modi seeking joint fight against COVID-19 crisis and also raised the issue of US sanctions impacting country's attempt to deal with the situation. Iran is one of the worst impacted countries in the world due to the deadly pandemic.

