Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala to reopen on June 8, TTD issues guidelines

In a good news for millions of devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will reopen the doors for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy from Monday (June 8). It may be recalled that the temple, which is visited by millions of people every year, was closed around 80 days ago due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, and Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar addressed a press conference few days to talk about the arrangements and measures taken up by TTD in view of the recommencement of darshan from Monday onwards.

Reddy said that the TTD is resuming Srivari darshan at Tirumala from Monday on an experimental basis and everyday darshan will be between 6:30am and 7:30am with 500 pilgrims alone allowed for darshan in each hour.

Initially, on a trial basis, the darshan will be provided to the employees of TTD and their families who shall book darshan slots using the Intranet facility on June 8 and 9. for this the employees have to book their darshan slots on June 6 and 7. Following the guidelines issued by government of India, 65 years and above old senior citizens and below 10 years old children are barred from darshan.

On Wednesday (June 10), time slot tokens will be issues to Tirumala locals @ 500 persons per hour in the Time Slot Token Counters at Tirumala.

From Thursday (June 11), 3000 numbers of Rs 300/- darshan tickets will be issued to devotees in on-line. The online quota for booking will be available from June 8 onwards.

According to TTD, those who are coming in Villages or rural areas shall also have to book darshan tickets in online. However, the Gram volunteers will be trained on simple steps to book the tickets so as to assist the villagers to book darshan tickets. TTD is already negotiating with Collectors of all districts and Commissioners of Panchayat Raj with a request to orient Gram Volunteers.