/Between the sea and the shacks: Why hundreds of families are sleeping on Versova beach | VIRAL VIDEO

As the day temperature ranges from 33°C to 35°C along with high humidity levels, staying in tin roof shack becomes impossible. This issue reaches its peak during nighttime as these houses with poor ventilation trap an excessive amount of heat during that period. Power failures and load shedding throughout these communities deprive people of any source of cooling, such as fans; thus, all men, women, and children take their mats and bed sheets to the beach to get some relief from the natural cooling sea breezes.