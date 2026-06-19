/Between the sea and the shacks: Why hundreds of families are sleeping on Versova beach | VIRAL VIDEO

A grim illustration of the climate change crisis is now playing out on Versova Beach in Mumbai, as hundreds of residents sleep outdoors. The striking images of people laying their makeshift beds on sand at night have gone viral on the internet, sparking heated debate about the use of urban spaces, affordable housing, and urban heat issues in the commercial hub of India.
The practice has been occurring during an unusually tough summer heat wave and high humidity period, worsened by a very delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.
According to media reports and eyewitness accounts, most of those seeking refuge on Versova Beach are from informal settlements near the area, such as the Indira Nagar and Sagar Kutir neighbourhoods in Seven Bungalows.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | People seen sleeping on the shores of Versova beach to escape the intense heat. pic.twitter.com/guI2kZqCAb— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026
As the day temperature ranges from 33°C to 35°C along with high humidity levels, staying in tin roof shack becomes impossible. This issue reaches its peak during nighttime as these houses with poor ventilation trap an excessive amount of heat during that period. Power failures and load shedding throughout these communities deprive people of any source of cooling, such as fans; thus, all men, women, and children take their mats and bed sheets to the beach to get some relief from the natural cooling sea breezes.
As locals reported, they sleep there overnight and pack up everything quietly before sunrise in order to be able to go home before people come to visit the beach in the morning.
The abrupt change of the well-known beach in terms of transforming it into one giant dormitory causes controversy among netizens:
Socio-economic empathy: Many Internet users sympathise with the inhabitants of these slums, who are the vital part of the city's workforce – auto drivers, workers, domestic helpers, and so on – who lack proper facilities of ventilation and cooling or affordable housing.
Public encroachment concerns: Conversely, a section of social media users and local political workers expressed alarm over the sudden mass occupancy of public beaches, raising concerns regarding sanitation, safety, and the long-term encroachment of recreational areas.
The desperate search for cooler air coincides with significant meteorological delays. While the southwest monsoon typically makes its official landfall in Mumbai around June 10, its current ingress has stalled significantly.
Beyond the immediate heat distress, the delayed rainfall has placed immense pressure on the city's resources. Water stock levels across Mumbai's primary lakes and reservoirs have dropped to critical margins of roughly 10% to 12% of total capacity. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enforced a mandatory 10% water cut across the metropolitan zone, urging both corporate hubs and housing societies to strictly curb non-essential water usage until consistent downpours resume.
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