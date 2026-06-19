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  • /Between the sea and the shacks: Why hundreds of families are sleeping on Versova beach | VIRAL VIDEO

Between the sea and the shacks: Why hundreds of families are sleeping on Versova beach | VIRAL VIDEO

Derailed by a stalled monsoon and power cuts, hundreds of Mumbai slum residents are forced to sleep on Versova beach overnight to escape suffocating heat.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Between the sea and the shacks: Why hundreds of families are sleeping on Versova beach | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Mumbai&#039;s Versova beach turns into open-air bedroom as extreme heat. (Social media/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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