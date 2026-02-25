Versova Police nab 25 illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a significant action against illegal immigration, Versova Police in Mumbai have arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender persons, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said the group first came under suspicion during a routine patrol near Shakulshaha Dargah in Versova. Subsequent questioning and examination of electronic records allegedly established their Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware stated that many of those detained are believed to have entered India through routes passing via Kolkata and Mizoram. According to preliminary findings, several of them had been living in the country for the past six to eight years, with reported bases not only in Mumbai but also in parts of Gujarat and Delhi.

Officials also addressed the circumstances of the transgender detainees, noting that transgender individuals in Bangladesh often face insecurity and social marginalisation. Police said some of them choose to come to India in the hope of finding greater acceptance and equal rights.

This operation is being described as the biggest crackdown so far this year in Mumbai against suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

In a separate development, Pune City Police recently identified two suspected Bangladeshi women during a large-scale combing operation in the Budhwar Peth red-light area. The drive was conducted as part of efforts to curb illegal and unlawful activities, under the directions of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The operation saw a heavy police presence across the locality. Officers inspected 41 buildings, verified the identities of 426 women and 290 men, and set up nakabandis at five points where 459 individuals and 32 vehicles were checked.

Police said the two suspected Bangladeshi women, along with some minor girls, were taken to Faraskhana Police Station for safety and further verification. Legal formalities in the matter are currently underway.

During the same exercise, officers also apprehended a 31-year-old man and recovered 7 grams of charas along with three injectable vials from his possession. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at Faraskhana Police Station.

(With IANS inputs)