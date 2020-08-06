Very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra for next 24 hours, decrease thereafter: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted widespread rainfall with isolated or scattered heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra during next the 24 hours and decrease thereafter. It has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Tamilnadu, Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over coastal Karnataka on Thursday, over ghat areas of Tamilnadu from August 6-8 and over Kerala and Mahe during August 6-9.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over west-central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9. Under its influence, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over east and central India from August 9 onwards. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha from August 9-12.

A cyclonic circulation lies at north Konkan and neighbourhood at mid and upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Strong southwesterly/westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian sea with winds speed reaching 50- 60 kmph along & off the west coast at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue to prevail till August 8.

Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough is active and is south of its normal position. The western end is very likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of the Himalayas from August 8. The low-pressure area now lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh along with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to become less marked by August 7.