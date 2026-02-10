'Very ugly scene': Kiren Rijiju shares video of opposition women MPs surrounding PM Modi's seat in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address on February 4. Then the reports emerged, and the same was confirmed by the Lok Sabha speaker as well that opposition parties' female MPs were planning to create a ruckus involving Prime Minister Modi. On Thursday, Speaker Om Birla said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and 'resort to an unprecedented incident'.

In response, on Monday, Congresswoman MPs said their protests in the House were peaceful and in line with parliamentary norms, but they faced unprecedented targeting. Congress MPs have planned to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. While Congress had questioned the authenticity of the BJP's allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video from the Lok Sabha where opposition women MPs were seen surrounding the PM's seat.

"Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behaviour by their MPs!! If we had not stopped all the BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to a very ugly scene. We have very high consideration to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament," said Rijiju.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene.

We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament. https://t.co/tRj5HjLKFH pic.twitter.com/aTmktk4Y7E — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2026

BJP MP Malvika Devi, one of the members who signed the letter demanding action against opposition women MPs, said, "You must have seen what happened on February 4. A very condemnable thing happened that day because people climbed on the table and papers were thrown at the Speaker. After that, the women MPs from the opposition came towards us and surrounded the Prime Minister's chair. This is a very condemnable thing, and we would like to thank the Speaker, Om Birla, who handled this matter and requested the Prime Minister not to come that day because anything could have happened... Strict action must be taken because all this should not happen again. Democracy must be saved, and work should be done..."

Rijiju on Tuesday backed the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress MPs crossed parliamentary limits. Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area."