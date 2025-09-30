Advertisement
VIJAY KUMAR MALHOTRA

Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93 — A Look At His Career And Election Triumph Against Manmohan Singh

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior BJP leader, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 93. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva offered his condolences and said that Malhotra's life will continue to inspire the party workers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93 — A Look At His Career And Election Triumph Against Manmohan SinghSeinor BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra (Photo Credit: IANS)

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, New Delhi, at the age of 93.

The veteran leader of the saffron party was a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) and a two-time MLA from Delhi over the last 45 years. 

As per IANS, AIIMS, in a statement, informed, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also offered his condolences and said that Malhotra's life will continue to inspire the party workers.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and first President of the Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, this morning. He was 94 years old," Sachdeva said in a statement.

"Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. He worked extensively to spread the RSS ideology in Delhi since the Jan Sangh era. His life has always inspired and will continue to inspire all of us, BJP workers," he said.

Family And Early Life Of Vijay Kumar Malhotra 

According to the official website of the BJP, Vijay Kumar Malhotra was born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India. 

He was the fourth of seven children. He was an educationist who held a doctorate in Hindi literature.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Political Career

Vijay Kumar Malhotra was one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital. He was elected President of Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972 to 1975). Furthermore, he was twice the President of the BJP Delhi Pradesh (1977 to 1980, 1980 to 1984).

Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Political Victory 

According to the BJP website, Vijay Kumar Malhotra once defeated former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh in the Indian general elections of 1999.

Notably, in the general elections of 1999, Vijay Kumar Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.

