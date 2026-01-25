Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90

Veteran journalist, broadcaster, and author Sir William Mark Tully, widely known as Mark Tully passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. His voice became deeply familiar to Indian audiences in the latter half of the 20th century as he reported on some of the country’s most significant political moments, news agency IANS reported.

A former BBC journalist, Tully spent much of his career covering India and South Asia and was recognised with honours from both the Indian and British governments. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to a hospital in south Delhi, where he died.

Tully was born on October 24, 1935, in Tollygunge, Calcutta (now Kolkata), into a wealthy British business family. He completed his early education in India, including time at a boarding school in Darjeeling, before moving to the United Kingdom at the age of nine. He later studied theology at Cambridge University with the intention of joining the clergy, but abandoned that path midway and turned to journalism, joining the BBC in 1964.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tully returned to India in 1965 as the BBC’s India Correspondent and soon rose to become the organisation’s New Delhi bureau chief. During his 22-year tenure, he reported on virtually every major event in South Asia, including multiple India-Pakistan conflicts, Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the ensuing anti-Sikh riots, the Bhopal gas disaster, the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

He left the BBC in July 1994 following a disagreement with its then Director General and subsequently worked as a freelance journalist and broadcaster from New Delhi. Despite his departure, he continued to contribute to BBC programming until 2019.

Tully authored several books as well. Beginning with "Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi's Last Battle" (1985), co-authored with his BBC colleague, Satish Jacob, he then co-authored "Raj to Rajiv: 40 Years of Indian Independence" (1988) with Zareer Masani, "No Full Stops in India" (1988), "India in Slow Motion" (2002), along with Gillian Wright, "India's Unending Journey" (2008), and "India: The Road Ahead" (2011).

"The Heart of India" (1995), covering vignettes of Indian life, and "Upcountry Tales: Once Upon A Time In The Heart Of India" (2017) were his fictional works.

He was then made an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1985. He was knighted in 2002 and was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2005.