Veteran Tamil Film Producer A.V.M. Saravanan Passes Away At 86 In Chennai

Veteran film producer A.V.M. Saravanan, who led the iconic AVM Studios for decades, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86. He died due to age-related health issues at his residence located inside the AVM Studio premises in Chennai.

Saravanan had been receiving medical treatment for several months. He had also been hospitalised a month ago before returning home to continue care. For almost two years, he had been unable to walk due to his deteriorating health.

A.V.M. Saravanan was the third son of A.V. Meiyappan Chettiar, the legendary filmmaker who founded AVM Productions. After joining the company in 1958, Saravanan played a major role in strengthening AVM and guiding it to success. He continued his father’s legacy and ensured that the studio remained one of India’s most respected and oldest film production houses.

Under Saravanan’s leadership, many landmark Tamil films were produced. Some of the most notable titles include Naanum Oru Penn, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Sivaji, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Minsara Kanavu, and Ayan. These movies achieved commercial success and were praised for their quality and technical standards.

Many in the industry credit Saravanan for supporting young talent and helping shape the careers of future superstars. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were among those who benefitted from the strong platform AVM provided during their early years in cinema.

His death comes just a day after his 86th birthday, making this moment even more emotional for his family and the Tamil film fraternity.

His body will be placed for public homage on the third floor of AVM Studios until 4 p.m., allowing fans, colleagues, and celebrities to pay their last respects. The funeral is scheduled to take place later in the evening at the AVM Electric Crematorium.

AVM Productions is currently headed by his son, M.S. Kugan, who continues to carry forward the rich legacy of the studio. The Tamil film industry, fans, and cultural personalities have expressed deep sorrow over Saravanan’s demise, remembering him as a visionary who dedicated his entire life to cinema and contributed to its growth for over six decades.