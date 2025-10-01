TVK Puts Vijay’s Statewide Tour On Hold After Karur Stampede

Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has put off his statewide public meetings for the next two weeks in the wake of the Karur rally stampede, which claimed 41 lives. The party said fresh details of the tour will be shared subsequently.

"In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later," the party posted on X in Tamil.

Two TVK Functionaries Arrested, Sent to Judicial Custody

Following the incident, two party officials, Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur Town functionary M.C. Paun Raj, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody till October 14.

Vijay’s Emotional Response To Karur Stampede: ‘Most Painful Moment of My Life’

On September 30, Vijay issued his first public statement after the tragedy, calling the Karur rally stampede the most painful moment of his life.

"I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain." he said, adding that people attend his rallies purely out of affection. He assured that he would soon meet the families of the victims.

"People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

Appeal To CM Stalin Over Arrests Of Party Members

Addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin over the arrests of TVK functionaries, Vijay urged that no harm be done to his party members. "Chief Minister, sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office and you can take any action against me, but not against them," he said.

The stampede took place on Saturday evening during Vijay’s political rally in Karur, leaving at least 41 people dead, including children, and injuring over 95.

