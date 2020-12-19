Apology sought from WSJ for defaming Bajraj Dal

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday (December 18) flayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he cited a report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) to defame the saffron youth wing, Bajrang Dal, in poor light. The WSJ report claimed that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook failed to take action against the group.

Sharing the WSJ report, former Congress President tweeted, “Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned. Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive. Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament?”

Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned. Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive. Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament? pic.twitter.com/nx0FrZQfOY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2020

The VHP has severally criticised Rahul Gandhi and sought an apology from him as well as the WSJ for spreading lies.

Issuing a statement, the VHP said that the manner in which Rahul Gandhi has conspired to discredit the Bajrang Dal under the guise of Facebook exposed his mindset.

VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the nationalist activities of the organization like Bajrang Dal as he always stood by the organisation allegedly involved with anti-nation activities.

VHP tweeted, “His affiliation and rapport with China are well known. He would believe in an American newspaper but, not in a Pan-Bharat nationalist youth organization!”

Press statement:

WSJ and Rahul Gandhi should apologize: @MParandeVHP pic.twitter.com/5d1go8k3eN — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 18, 2020

Parande also demanded an apology from the Wall Street Journal for its false reporting, and discrediting India under the pretext of defaming Bajrang Dal.