हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Apology sought from WSJ for defaming Bajraj Dal

The WSJ report claimed that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook failed to take action against it. 

Apology sought from WSJ for defaming Bajraj Dal
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday (December 18) flayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he cited a report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) to defame the saffron youth wing, Bajrang Dal, in poor light. The WSJ report claimed that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook failed to take action against the group. 

Sharing the WSJ report, former Congress President tweeted, “Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned. Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive. Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament?” 

The VHP has severally criticised Rahul Gandhi and sought an apology from him as well as the WSJ for spreading lies.

Issuing a statement, the VHP said that the manner in which Rahul Gandhi has conspired to discredit the Bajrang Dal under the guise of Facebook exposed his mindset. 

VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the nationalist activities of the organization like Bajrang Dal as he always stood by the organisation allegedly involved with anti-nation activities. 

VHP tweeted, “His affiliation and rapport with China are well known. He would believe in an American newspaper but, not in a Pan-Bharat nationalist youth organization!” 

Parande also demanded an apology from the Wall Street Journal for its false reporting, and discrediting India under the pretext of defaming Bajrang Dal. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiVishwa Hindu ParishadBajrang Dal
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal administration withdraws notice to farmers for Rs 50 lakh bonds
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister