With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) already having announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the next Vice-Presidential election, the focus has now squarely shifted to the choice of the Opposition, with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva emerging as the leading contender.

Opposition To Announce Candidate Today

The INDIA alliance of Opposition parties is likely to announce their shared vice-presidential candidate today, Tuesday, after a series of new meetings. Indications are that this contest for the second-highest office in the land may develop as a "south vs south" fight, considering the NDA's choice of Radhakrishnan, who is from a southern state.

Some Opposition leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's house in Delhi on Monday evening to discuss possible candidates. Many names were discussed, and some attention was given to some of the key persons from Tamil Nadu.

Who Is Tiruchi Siva?

In the face of increasing speculation regarding his possible nomination, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva was evasive on Monday, saying he was not the right person to confirm anything. "I have no idea. Only leaders will decide that. I am not the person to tell that. My leaders are discussing," news agency ANI quoted Siva, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu.

Born in 1954 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva entered Parliament for the first time in 1996 as an MP from Pudukkottai in the 11th Lok Sabha. Since then, he has served five terms in Parliament, both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Siva entered politics through the student and youth wings of the DMK, where he rose steadily. He has decades of experience in the party and is universally considered to be a personal favorite of the DMK leadership.

A Distinguished Parliamentary Career

During his long stay in Parliament, Siva has earned a reputation as a key contributor to debates on vital topics including human rights, education, federalism, and the rights of marginalized groups. Most notably, in 2015, Tiruchi Siva recorded a rare parliamentary achievement when he became the first MP since 45 years to carry a private member's bill through in the Rajya Sabha – the historic Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014.

Renowned for his calm temperament, clear insight into legislative proceedings, and experience in parliament, Siva has always shown eloquent engagement in debates, especially debates centered on social justice, federalism, and minority rights.

The Vice-Presidential Election Landscape

The Vice-Presidential poll, prompted by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month due to health issues, will take place on September 9, 2025. Dhankhar had put in his papers on July 21, when the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced. The NDA enjoys a hefty numerical majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, leaving their candidate at a strong chance of winning. The Vice President holds office for five years.

