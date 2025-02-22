Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Visits Ghrishneshwar Temple And Ellora Caves During Maharashtra Tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar offered prayers at Ghrishneshwar Temple and visited the Ellora Caves in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinahar on Saturday.

Dhankar is on a one-day visit to the city, during which he will participate in events at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Saraswati Bhuwan College.

The vice president offered prayers at the Ghrishneshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and visited the Kailash temple (cave number 16) at Ellora Caves, a UNESCO world heritage site, a senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar were welcomed by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra,

"The vice president keenly observed sculptures in the cave and also went to see the Ramayana panel in the Kailash cave during his visit that lasted 20 to 25 minutes," the official said.

He said Dhankar was also gifted a guidebook on Ellora.