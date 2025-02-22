Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2862721https://zeenews.india.com/india/vice-president-jagdeep-dhankar-visits-ghrishneshwar-temple-and-ellora-caves-during-maharashtra-tour-2862721.html
NewsIndia
JAGDEEP DHANKAR

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Visits Ghrishneshwar Temple And Ellora Caves During Maharashtra Tour

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar offers prayers at Ghrishneshwar Temple and explores the historic Ellora Caves during his one-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Visits Ghrishneshwar Temple And Ellora Caves During Maharashtra Tour Pic Credit: Jagdeep Dhankar, X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar offered prayers at Ghrishneshwar Temple and visited the Ellora Caves in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinahar on Saturday.

Dhankar is on a one-day visit to the city, during which he will participate in events at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Saraswati Bhuwan College.

The vice president offered prayers at the Ghrishneshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and visited the Kailash temple (cave number 16) at Ellora Caves, a UNESCO world heritage site, a senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

"The vice president keenly observed sculptures in the cave and also went to see the Ramayana panel in the Kailash cave during his visit that lasted 20 to 25 minutes," the official said.

He said Dhankar was also gifted a guidebook on Ellora.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK