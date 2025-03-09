Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To Delhi’s AIIMS, Now Stable: Reports

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi during the early hours of Sunday after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, at around 2 am.

As per a PTI source, the 73-year-old is now stable and under observation at the hospital, additionally, a group of doctors is monitoring him.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the hospital to enquire about the Vice President’s condition.