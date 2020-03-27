Vice President Venkaiah Naidu donates a month’s salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a sum equivalent to a month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government’s efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of PM Modi. "This is my small contribution to the cause," Naidu said.