हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu donates a month’s salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu donates a month’s salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a sum equivalent to a month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government’s efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of PM Modi. "This is my small contribution to the cause," Naidu said.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 outbreakIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Armed forces facilities working on war footing with civil authorities in fight against COVID-19

Must Watch

PT43M17S

Taak Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Know all the answers related to coronavirus here