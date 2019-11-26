Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and said that the nation stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

“My tributes to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. The nation shall forever remain grateful to their sacrifices,” Vice President Naidu said.

Tuesday (November 11) marks the 11th anniversary of the cowardly Mumbai attacks which left 166 people dead. The attacks carried out on November 26, 2008 was one of the worst terror-related incidents in the country and the terrorists were given instructions by their handlers based in Pakistan.

India has since repeatedly urged Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attack and has shared many evidence to prove the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the attack. Pakistan, however, continues to act at snail's pace.

Joint Commissioner of Police Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were the senior Mumbai police officers who were martyred in the attack. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Hawaldar Gajender Singh Bisht also made the ultimate sacrifice while eliminating the terrorists. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble lost his life while successfully capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Kasab was only one of the 10 attackers, who survived the attack. He was hanged in 2012 at Yerwada jail in Maharashtra.