New Delhi: Margaret Alva, the joint Opposition candidate for vice presidential election 2022, filed her nomination papers for the post on Tuesday (July 19), in the presence of senior leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Moreover, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and MDMK's Vaiko also accompanied the former Union Minister while she filed her nomination.

After filing her papers, Margaret Alva said that she is not afraid of elections as winning and losing are part of life. In her statement, she said that the opposition parties coming together to support her candidature for the vice presidential post "is a metaphor of the reality that is India". "We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength," Alva was quoted as saying by PTI.

I’m grateful to all the leaders of the opposition who stood with me in solidarity when I filed my nomination as a candidate for the post of VP. I will be reaching out personally to every opposition party, no matter how big or small, to forge a common front for this election. pic.twitter.com/oOiH7n8Zvp — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 19, 2022

"We fight for what is important to us: to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions, and for an India that is 'Saare Jahan Se Accha', that belongs to each and every one of us. An India where there is respect for all," she added.

The former Rajasthan Governor thanked the Opposition and said it is a "privilege and honour" to be nominated as their VP candidate. "I have spent my life fulfilling my commitments, with integrity and courage. Elections don't frighten me -- winning and losing is a part of life," the Congress veteran said in a statement.

"However, it is my belief that the goodwill, trust, and affection of members across party lines in both houses of Parliament, that I've earned, will see me through and continue to guide me as one who works to bring people together, to find common solutions and helps build a strong and united India,"Margaret Alva said.

Further, she said she has worked for the last 50 years for the country with integrity, courage and commitment and "my only obligation: to serve without fear, the Constitution of India".

On July 17, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced “we have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President.” The decision came after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Pawar's residence to select a joint VP candidate. Margaret Alva is contesting against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday.

