Vice Prez Dhankhar Favours Nuturing Every Indian Language

Amid the language row, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday spoke against confrontational stance over language in the country and favoured nuturing every Indian language.

Addressing the students of IIT, Hyderabad, he said India is a land of rich languages. Even in parliament, simultaneous translation takes place in 22 languages, he said.

"Let me refer to some changes that are worrisomely alarming, concerning... Our civilisational ethos tells us inclusivity. Should there be a confrontational stance on language in the land of Bharat," he said.

What a moment of pride it was for everyone when languages were included in the classical language status recently, he said.

Emphasising that the languages of the country are a gold mine of literature with profound knowledge and wisdom, he said every language should be nurtured.

"Therefore, I call upon the youth of the country. Social media have given you the power to take a call. If there is deviation from our commitment to nationalism, if there is assessment of development through partisan prism, we need to be watchdogs," Dhankhar said.

He said the narratives that emanate from forces that are financially fuelled only to injure Bharat should be blunted.

The Vice President further called upon corporates to invest in research for development and innovation.

"Our corporates...I am not critical of them...I am critique. They must invest in research. They must invest in research for development and innovation. They must compete with global giants, because this investment is not for the beneficiary student of an institute, but it is for the benefit of our present, our future," Dhankar said.

He noted that there has been a big change in our strategic system globally. The conventional war system has collapsed, he said, adding it is diplomacy that defines.

"Innovation and research give us a great cutting edge in soft diplomacy. We have become a great power. Therefore, I appeal to corporates to examine what your peers are doing in the West. Please come closer to them," he said.