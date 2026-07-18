Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Vichar Nag: 5,000-year-old seat of Hindu scholars reopens after 36 years in Srinagar

Vichar Nag: 5,000-year-old seat of Hindu scholars reopens after 36 years in Srinagar

The name "Vicharnag" comes from the Kashmiri and Sanskrit word "Vichar," meaning discussion or thought, reflecting the temple's historical role as a center of intellectual and spiritual discourse. Kashmiri Pandits believe the first such discussion (Manthan, or "churning") was called by Lord Shiva himself at this very site, and that it became a tradition followed for thousands of years thereafter.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Vichar Nag: 5,000-year-old seat of Hindu scholars reopens after 36 years in Srinagar

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahadev app case: EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg given 10-days custody; how he used betting proceeds to buy foreign firms
Vikas garg2 min ago
2
CBSE class 10 result24 min ago
3
Rekha Gupta37 min ago
4
72 national film award39 min ago
5
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena1 hr ago