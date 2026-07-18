/Vichar Nag: 5,000-year-old seat of Hindu scholars reopens after 36 years in Srinagar

He also recounted the belief that Lord Shiva himself arrived here during the first "Manthan," and that Acharya Abhinavgupta, along with other religious leaders, is documented to have visited. He emphasized that "Vichar" is fundamentally about deliberating together, talking, debating, discussing, and brainstorming about how to live and what course of action to take. He reaffirmed the beliefs that the Fourth Buddhist Conference (under Maharaja Kanishka) was held here, and that the 5,000-year-old Saptarishi Samvat, along with the origin of the Panchang/Nakshatra Patra, began at this location.