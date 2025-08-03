Video: Army Officer Accused Of 'Murderous Assault' On SpiceJet Staff Over Excess Baggage

A shocking incident unfolded at Srinagar airport, where an army officer allegedly assaulted a SpiceJet employee at the boarding gate during a dispute over excess baggage. The attack reportedly left the airline staff with grievous injuries, including one employee suffering a spinal fracture.

Following the incident, the SpiceJet spokesperson stated that four SpiceJet employees were assaulted by a passenger at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025.

Well deserved, these f*ckers treat passengers badly when a flight gets delayed or cancelled. #spicejet pic.twitter.com/zBuyZdf7dU — Spacecraft (@spacecraft920) August 3, 2025

The passenger, identified as a senior Army officer, allegedly attacked the staff members with punches, repeated kicks, and even a queue stand, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to the hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained," the spokesperson said, ANI reported.

The altercation reportedly began after the passenger, who was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, was informed that his luggage exceeded the 7 kg permitted limit.

"When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process – a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official. At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff," he added.

An FIR has been lodged with the local police, and SpiceJet has also written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to report the violent assault on its staff and request action against the passenger.