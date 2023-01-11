VIDEO: Bihar cops 'attack' farmers at their home, violent protests erupt in Buxar

Buxar: Tensions have risen between local farmers and police in a village in the Buxar district of Bihar, as the farmers protest against a thermal power company that they say is not offering adequate compensation for land that is being acquired for a power plant.

For the past 85 days, the farmers have been holding peaceful demonstrations, locking the main gate of the company's office and demanding fair compensation for their land. However, on Tuesday night, the situation took a violent turn when a group of police personnel allegedly entered the farmers' homes while they were sleeping and assaulted them with batons. The farmers also claim that some of the women present at the scene were also mistreated by the police.

A video of the police attack has been widely shared on social media, sparking widespread outrage in the region.

The farmers' protests intensified on Wednesday, turning violent as they set fire to police vehicles and pelted stones at the police. In response, the police have deployed a large number of forces to the area, and have arrested four people for alleged involvement in arson.

Bihar | Police van set on fire, govt vehicles vandalised by locals in Buxar as they alleged that police entered a farmer's house last night & thrashed him



A group of farmers are protesting here demanding better rates for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant pic.twitter.com/OKdYXIO2MC — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

The situation in the village of Banarpur remains tense as farmers continue to protest for better compensation for their land.

(With agency inputs)