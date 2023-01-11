topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIHAR

VIDEO: Bihar cops 'attack' farmers at their home, violent protests erupt in Buxar

Bihar farmers' protest: The farmers' protests intensified on Wednesday, turning violent as they set fire to police vehicles and pelted stones at the police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Clashes between police and farmers erupted in the Buxar district of Bihar
  • video of the police attack has been widely shared on social media
  • The farmers' protests intensified on Wednesday, turning violent as they engaged in arson

Trending Photos

VIDEO: Bihar cops 'attack' farmers at their home, violent protests erupt in Buxar

Buxar: Tensions have risen between local farmers and police in a village in the Buxar district of Bihar, as the farmers protest against a thermal power company that they say is not offering adequate compensation for land that is being acquired for a power plant.

For the past 85 days, the farmers have been holding peaceful demonstrations, locking the main gate of the company's office and demanding fair compensation for their land. However, on Tuesday night, the situation took a violent turn when a group of police personnel allegedly entered the farmers' homes while they were sleeping and assaulted them with batons. The farmers also claim that some of the women present at the scene were also mistreated by the police.

A video of the police attack has been widely shared on social media, sparking widespread outrage in the region.

 

The farmers' protests intensified on Wednesday, turning violent as they set fire to police vehicles and pelted stones at the police. In response, the police have deployed a large number of forces to the area, and have arrested four people for alleged involvement in arson.

 

The situation in the village of Banarpur remains tense as farmers continue to protest for better compensation for their land.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

BiharBihar farmersBuxarBihar farmer protestsNitish KumarBihar power plantBihar Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974