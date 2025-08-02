Video: CM Yogi Welcomes PM Narendra Modi Upon His Arrival In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday to launch and lay foundation stones for several major development projects worth around ₹2,200 crore. Upon his arrival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him warmly.

This visit holds special importance as Varanasi is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency. In this tour, the Prime Minister will take part in multiple events, including addressing a public meeting at around 11 AM. Where thousands of people are expected to gather.

One of the key highlights of this visit is the release of the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which over ₹20,500 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country. This move highlighted the government's continued support for the agricultural sector.

As part of boosting road connectivity in the region, PM Modi will inaugurate several upgraded roads, including the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road. He will also inaugurate a new railway overbridge at Hardattpur, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura route.

In addition to inaugurations, PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for future projects. These include road improvements in Dalmandi, Lahartara–Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur, and new railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and in Khalispur Yard to improve transport facilities.

To modernise Varanasi's power infrastructure, PM Modi will launch electricity projects worth over ₹880 crore, which include a Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of overhead cables to make power supply more secure and efficient.

Focusing on tourism and heritage, PM will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront ghats, beautification of the Rangildas Kutiya ghat and pond in Shivpur, and restoration of Durgakund.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon (birthplace of freedom fighters), and redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral home in Lamahi into a museum.

The visit marked yet another step in the continued transformation of Varanasi into a modern, connected, and culturally vibrant city.