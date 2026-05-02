VIDEO: Final moments of mother clutching son before Jabalpur cruise capsized

A viral video captures a mother holding her four-year-old son in a final embrace just moments before a cruise boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an incident that claimed nine lives. The footage from inside the vessel shows the woman, wearing a life jacket, clutching her child as passengers hurriedly distributed life jackets while water began to enter the boat.

Also Read | She held him till the end: First image of mother who died embracing her 4-year-old in Jabalpur cruise tragedy

The mother and her son are seen on the left side of the footage in the final moments before the cruise overturned in the Bargi Dam reservoir on Thursday evening. Hours later, rescue teams recovered their bodies from the water, still entwined in the same life jacket, which was the most haunting image of tragedy.

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Inside footage of the Jabalpur cruise just moments before it sank, water rapidly flooding in, life jackets being handed out in panic and then, the unthinkable happens pic.twitter.com/In0w5B5fXC — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 2, 2026

The recovery of the bodies sparked an outpouring of grief, with family members breaking down as they were brought ashore. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh, who visited the site, was visibly shaken by the scene and struggled to hold back his tears.

The rescue personnel who pulled the body out said that when they were pulling out the mother's body, it was not coming out easily. Upon inspecting, they found her hands holding onto the child, stuck to her chest. The woman, identified as Marina Massey, had come from Delhi with her family to visit Jabalpur. By Friday morning, rescuers recovered the bodies of Marina and her son, Trishan. Witnesses say she had wrapped him securely in her life jacket, holding him close till the very end, a final act of love that has left people across the country deeply moved.

The river cruise, carrying around 30 passengers, capsized after being caught in a sudden storm. Officials said strong winds swept across the reservoir around 6 pm, churning the waters and destabilising the vessel.

Also Read | Death toll rises to nine in MP's Jabalpur cruise ship capsize tragedy

Eyewitnesses alleged that passengers repeatedly urged the crew to return to shore as weather conditions deteriorated, but the boat continued drifting deeper into the reservoir before eventually overturning.

So far, 22 people have been rescued, while search operations continue for those still missing. Teams from the SDRF, local police, and district administration are engaged in round-the-clock rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government is extending all possible assistance to the affected families and continuing efforts to trace the missing.