Video: Half-Naked MNS Leader’s Son Caught Abusing Marathi-Speaking Woman, Shiv Sena Slams

A shocking video has gone viral showing a drunk, half‑naked man verbally abusing a Marathi‑speaking woman. The man has been identified as Rahil Sheikh, son of MNS leader Javed Sheikh. Sharing the clip, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam called out the incident and remarked on it as a “true face of those who claim to defend Marathi pride.”

Nirupam shared a video on X and said, "Drunk out of his senses. Half-naked. An MNS leader's son is hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. On top of that, he's flaunting his father's influence. See the real face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are these the same MNS people attacking Hindus under the pressure of Muslims?"

The incident occurred amid instances of Raj Thackeray's supporters thrashing non-Marathi speakers over the language controversy in Maharashtra.

Language Row In Maharashtra

Earlier, on July 5, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a joint rally called 'Awaaz Marathicha' at Worli Dome in Mumbai. The event marked the first time in nearly twenty years that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared the stage. The rally came after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) that aimed to introduce Hindi as a third compulsory language.

The now-withdrawn orders regarding the implementation of the three-language formula in state schools had sparked widespread protests from the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).