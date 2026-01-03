Video: Highway Turns Stage In Noida As Youths Dance On Car Roof, Traffic Hit

Noida: A dramatic incident on New Year’s Eve disrupted traffic on a highway in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after six youths allegedly under the influence of alcohol were seen dancing on the roof of a moving car, causing a major traffic jam. The episode, which was caught on camera by commuters stuck in the congestion, quickly went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The incident took place late on December 31, though the exact location in Noida is yet to be officially confirmed. According to the viral video, the six youths were travelling in a Maruti Alto when two of them climbed onto the roof of the car and began dancing, while others remained inside. One of the men was seen dangling out of the backseat window as the vehicle stood amid stalled traffic. The reckless behaviour brought vehicles behind them to a halt, creating a long queue on the busy stretch.

Chaos in Noida NYE: 6 drunk youths danced on an Alto car's roof, got caught. Police slapped ₹67,000 e-challan for public nuisance with strict warning.

People recording the video were heard expressing shock, noting that despite an apparent police presence in the area, no immediate action was taken at the spot.

However, after the clip gained widespread attention online, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the matter and referred it to the Noida Traffic Police. Following an investigation, authorities issued an e-challan of rupees 67,000 against the vehicle for multiple traffic violations and public nuisance, warning that strict action would be taken against such dangerous behaviour in the future.