Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002757https://zeenews.india.com/india/video-highway-turns-stage-in-noida-as-youths-dance-on-car-roof-traffic-hit-3002757.html
NewsIndiaVideo: Highway Turns Stage In Noida As Youths Dance On Car Roof, Traffic Hit
NOIDA

Video: Highway Turns Stage In Noida As Youths Dance On Car Roof, Traffic Hit

Noida: In a bizarre New Year’s Eve incident, six youths were caught dancing on a moving car’s roof in Noida, triggering traffic chaos and a rupees 67,000 e-challan from police.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video: Highway Turns Stage In Noida As Youths Dance On Car Roof, Traffic HitScreen Grab: ( X )

Noida: A dramatic incident on New Year’s Eve disrupted traffic on a highway in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after six youths allegedly under the influence of alcohol were seen dancing on the roof of a moving car, causing a major traffic jam. The episode, which was caught on camera by commuters stuck in the congestion, quickly went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The incident took place late on December 31, though the exact location in Noida is yet to be officially confirmed. According to the viral video, the six youths were travelling in a Maruti Alto when two of them climbed onto the roof of the car and began dancing, while others remained inside. One of the men was seen dangling out of the backseat window as the vehicle stood amid stalled traffic. The reckless behaviour brought vehicles behind them to a halt, creating a long queue on the busy stretch.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

People recording the video were heard expressing shock, noting that despite an apparent police presence in the area, no immediate action was taken at the spot.

 

However, after the clip gained widespread attention online, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the matter and referred it to the Noida Traffic Police. Following an investigation, authorities issued an e-challan of rupees 67,000 against the vehicle for multiple traffic violations and public nuisance, warning that strict action would be taken against such dangerous behaviour in the future.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims