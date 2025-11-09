Video: ISIS Terrorists, Rappists Seen Using Phone In Bengaluru Jail; Karnataka Govt Reacts

A shocking video from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has gone viral, showing a prisoner, reportedly an ISIS terrorist and rapist, using a mobile phone and watching television.

In the viral footage, the inmate is seen enjoying amenities provided in the jail, sparking a debate and being called out for “enjoying five-star luxury in Bengaluru’s Central Jail.”

ISIS terrorist Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna, jailed for raising funds for ISIS, is using a smartphone and enjoying five-star luxury in Bengaluru's Central jail. He, along with a rape accused, could be seeing using smartphone in a video. pic.twitter.com/7iomLASL9H — Shibashrit Giri (@Shibashrit79750) November 9, 2025

After a video goes viral, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said that the Karnataka Govenment has suspended the officers and took action aginst them.

"In the past too, when such incidents occurred, we suspended officers and took action. Even earlier in Parappana Agrahara jail, we had suspended those found guilty and taken measures. We have appointed B. Dayanand as the head. He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I have asked him to investigate and submit a report. Such things cannot be tolerated,” Parmeshwara said in conversation with ANI.