Video: Man Miraculously Saved After Falling From 10th Floor, Dangles On 8th Floor In Surat

Viral: In a dramatic incident that left residents stunned, a man narrowly escaped death after slipping from the 10th floor of a residential building in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday. The man fell several feet before miraculously getting caught on the metal window grill of an apartment on the 8th floor, where he was left dangling mid-air in a terrifying struggle for survival.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the man accidentally lost his balance on the 10th floor. As he plunged downward, fate intervened when his body struck the metal grill two floors below, preventing what could have been a fatal fall.

Responding swiftly, the Surat Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and launched a high rise rescue operation. Firefighters used ladders, safety ropes, and other confirmatory rescue equipment to reach the stranded man.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amid tense moments watched by onlookers from balconies and the street below, rescue personnel carefully secured him before pulling him to safety. The entire operation was completed efficiently, drawing praise from residents who credited the fire brigade’s quick response for averting tragedy. The man was later shifted to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Later the Officials confirmed that he is out of danger and did not sustain life threatening injuries.

Authorities stated that timely intervention by bystanders, who immediately raised the alarm, along with the professionalism of the fire brigade, played a crucial role in saving the man’s life.

The incident has once again underlined the risks associated with high-rise living and the importance of safety precautions in residential buildings.

Videos of the dramatic rescue have since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and emotional reactions from users across platforms.

Netizens React To The Miraculous Escape

Social media users flooded comment sections with a mix of humour, disbelief, and concern after watching the viral rescue video.

A user wrote hilariously, “Height dekh ke, I felt he was so lucky that Bhagwanji saved him.” Another commented, “Real saviour toh wo hai jisme taang fas gayi inki.”

Expressing concern, one person wrote, “The pain must have been excruciating.” A puzzled user asked, “Wo sab thik hai par wo waha pohche kaise?”

While another quipped dramatically, “Jake rakho saiya, mar sake na koi in real.”

The incident continues to draw attention online, blending awe, humour, and serious reflection on urban safety.