Video of a minor being beaten by a cop in Delhi goes viral; constable suspended

New Delhi: The video of a minor being beaten up by police in the national capital has gone viral. In the video, a Delhi police constable is seen beating a child with a stick in the middle of a street.

The video was taken on August 22 near Sangam Cinema, Delhi. According to the police, at around 2:30 pm, a minor boy was lying in the middle of the road in a drunken state.

The police further justified the brutal act saying that the police have launched an anti-drug drive and looking for drug peddlers who are active in the area.

According to the police, in the past few days, many complaints of loot snatching were being received in front of Sangam Cinema.

However after the video surfaced, the Delhi Police has suspended the constable of RK Puram police station.