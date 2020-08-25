हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Video of a minor being beaten by a cop in Delhi goes viral; constable suspended

The police further justified the brutal act saying that the police have launched an anti-drug drive and looking for drug peddlers who are active in the area. 

Video of a minor being beaten by a cop in Delhi goes viral; constable suspended

New Delhi: The video of a minor being beaten up by police in the national capital has gone viral. In the video, a Delhi police constable is seen beating a child with a stick in the middle of a street.

The video was taken on August 22 near Sangam Cinema, Delhi. According to the police, at around 2:30 pm, a minor boy was lying in the middle of the road in a drunken state.

The police further justified the brutal act saying that the police have launched an anti-drug drive and looking for drug peddlers who are active in the area. 

According to the police, in the past few days, many complaints of loot snatching were being received in front of Sangam Cinema.

However after the video surfaced, the Delhi Police has suspended the constable of RK Puram police station.

 

Tags:
Delhi Police
Next
Story

Pakistan blunders yet again, posts fake speech to UNSC on its official website
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M25S

Sushant Singh Case : CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty with full preparedness