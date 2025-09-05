Video of Ajit Pawar ‘Rebuking’ Woman IPS Officer Goes Viral; NCP Issues Clarification | Watch

The NCP on Thursday denied allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attempted to obstruct an IPS officer from taking action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur district.

The clarification came after a phone call video went viral, in which Pawar was allegedly heard rebuking a woman IPS officer. The incident reportedly took place two days ago in Kurdu village of Madha taluka, Solapur.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare clarified that Ajit Pawar may have reprimanded the officer to calm party workers, but insisted he did not intend to halt the action entirely.

“Ajit Dada may have scolded the officer to pacify party workers, but he never intended to stop the action altogether,” Tatkare said.

The NCP leader added, "Ajit Pawar is known for his straight talk and never supports any illegal activity, said Tatkare. “He perhaps meant to stop the action briefly just to defuse the situation.”

Ajit Pawar Viral Video

In the viral video, Ajit Pawar is said to have contacted Karmala Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjana Krishna using the phone of an NCP worker. Reports suggest that the IPS officer did not initially recognize his voice.

Her response reportedly angered Pawar, who then warned the officer that he would take action against her for not recognising him during the call.

Subsequently, Pawar is seen making a video call to the officer, where he allegedly instructs her to halt action against the illegal excavation of murrum, a material commonly used in road construction as a sub-base and filler.

The clip further shows Krishna explaining that she had not realized she was speaking to the Deputy Chief Minister, to which Pawar responds by asking if she now recognises him on video.

AAP Reacts

Maharashtra Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vice-president Vijay Kumbhar has criticised Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a video surfaced accusing him of misusing power.

In a post on X, Kumbhar said, "Ajit Pawar’s direct phone call and video call to an #IPS officer with an order to “stop the action” amounts to abuse of power. Did DySP Anjali Krishna simply follow the law but end up being threatened by the Deputy Chief Minister? Why is there such interference over sand mining? What is really happening in Maharashtra? Is this why leaders in the state insist on having officers of their choice in their areas?"

