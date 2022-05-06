Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the news headlines for the past few months owing to the political turmoil his government faced, however, the ousted leader is once again in news- this time for a viral video.

A video clip of Imran Khan comparing himself to a donkey is going viral on social media and has set the internet on buzz.

Though Zee Media did not independently verify the source of this video, it was shared on Twitter by a user named Hasan Zaidi who as per his bio is a journalist associated with ‘The Dawn Magzine and Naila Inayat, who is also a journalist.

In the video, which is presumably a podcast recording, Imran Khan can be seen talking about his closeness to the British Society and how people perceived him as a fairly British man.

Talking about his closeness to the British society, Imran can be seen saying, “ I was a part of that society and they welcome me dearly despite the fact that British don’t easily accept outsiders but they did accept me.”

However, I never considered that my home because I was always a Pakistani, no matter what I do I could not become an English man. If you put striped on a donkey, that doesn’t make you zebra,” he added.

Watch the video!

The comparison did not go down well with the Twitter users and they have started trolling Imran Khan for his poor choice of words and erratic reference.

In politics, former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was elected as the PM of Pakistan in 2018 was recently ousted after a no-confidence motion was passed against him in the parliament.

With that, Khan became the first-ever Pakistan PM to be removed through a no-confidence motion.

Disclaimer: Zee News cannot verify the video