topStoriesenglish2569006
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Video of Mysterious Naked Woman Roaming in UP's Rampur Goes Viral; Police Clueless

On January 31st, a complaint was lodged with Rampur Police but depsite that, the police is yet to find the woman and her whereabout.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Video of Mysterious Naked Woman Roaming in UP's Rampur Goes Viral; Police Clueless

In Uttar Pradesh, a shocking video of is going viral where a mysterious naked woman can be seen roaming in Rampur streets during chilling cold. While the CCTV video of the naked woman has gone viral and being widely shared on WhatsApp and social media platforms, the police is yet to find the woman. 

According to reports, the incident was recorded on CCTV camera on January 29 night after the naked woman allegedly knocked on someone's door. As soon as the news spread, the CCTV video went viral. 

On January 31st, a complaint was lodged with Rampur Police but depsite that, the police is yet to find the woman and her whereabout. The complainant is a local resident. She claimed that the woman was aged around 25 years old and when she left from the complainant's door, the woman was followed by two bikers. 

Rampur Police have maintained that they are investigating the matter. Police had earlier said that the motive of the woman was not clear and they are scanning the CCTV footages from the locality to gather more details. The police have also increased patrolling in the area. 

The police has also urged people to inform them about the woman if they spot her anywhere. 

On social media, people are of varied opinions. While some expressed serious concerned over the video and whereabouts of the woman, some said that she might be mentally unstable. Some people questioned the police for failing to trace the girl. Some people also said that walking naked in this cold might be painful for her.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!