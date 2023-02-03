Video of Mysterious Naked Woman Roaming in UP's Rampur Goes Viral; Police Clueless

In Uttar Pradesh, a shocking video of is going viral where a mysterious naked woman can be seen roaming in Rampur streets during chilling cold. While the CCTV video of the naked woman has gone viral and being widely shared on WhatsApp and social media platforms, the police is yet to find the woman.

According to reports, the incident was recorded on CCTV camera on January 29 night after the naked woman allegedly knocked on someone's door. As soon as the news spread, the CCTV video went viral.

On January 31st, a complaint was lodged with Rampur Police but depsite that, the police is yet to find the woman and her whereabout. The complainant is a local resident. She claimed that the woman was aged around 25 years old and when she left from the complainant's door, the woman was followed by two bikers.

Rampur Police have maintained that they are investigating the matter. Police had earlier said that the motive of the woman was not clear and they are scanning the CCTV footages from the locality to gather more details. The police have also increased patrolling in the area.

The police has also urged people to inform them about the woman if they spot her anywhere.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में क्षेत्राधिकारी मिलक द्वारा जांच प्रचलित है — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) February 3, 2023

On social media, people are of varied opinions. While some expressed serious concerned over the video and whereabouts of the woman, some said that she might be mentally unstable. Some people questioned the police for failing to trace the girl. Some people also said that walking naked in this cold might be painful for her.