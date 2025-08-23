Advertisement
DELHI METRO FIGHT VIDEO

Video Of Two Women Fighting In Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Internet Reacts | WATCH

This is not the first video of a fight in the Delhi metro that has come to light. Such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, with videos being shared by social media users.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • - The video quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their reactions.
  • - The exact cause of the argument remains unclear.
Video Of Two Women Fighting In Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Internet Reacts | WATCHScreenshot from viral video (Credit: @gharkekalesh/X)

In yet another viral moment from the Delhi Metro, a video is making rounds on social media, and it shows a physical altercation between two women passengers. The purported clip, which appears to have been recorded by a fellow metro rider, shows the women pulling each other's hair.

The exact cause of the argument remains unclear, but the video quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their reactions and concerns over rising public misbehavior in metros.

Also Read: Lawyer Caught On Camera Beating Cab Driver for Refusing Extra Passengers | VIDEO

Netizens React

"Delhi Metro is always entertaining," a comment read. 

“Delhi Metro CCTV is less for security, more for free kalesh videos,” a netizen commented below the video. 

"Delhi metro never fails to make you laugh,” a comment read. 

“Why do metro fights always happen between women,” an X user commented.

“Conclusion: One drawback of women with long hair getting into a fight is the potential disadvantage it poses,” a user wrote.

“People nowadays losing patience in fraction of seconds.  This is why road rage has increased in India,” a comment read. 

This is not the first video that has come to light of a fight inside the Delhi Metro. Such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, with videos being shared by social media users. 

These incidents of violence have raised concerns about passenger behaviour and safety on the metro rides amongst netizens. Many regular riders have expressed frustration, urging authorities to step up security and surveillance to maintain decorum in public transport. 

Meanwhile, social media continues to act as a place for such incidents to surface, capturing these everyday clashes.

