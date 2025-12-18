Video: Passengers Narrowly Escaped In Himachal Dalhousie As Traveller Van Rolls Downhills

Himachal Pradesh: A group of tourists in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie had a narrow escape on Wednesday after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled backwards and slid down a hill road, nearly triggering a major tragedy, as per HT.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the tourist vehicle parked on the roadside as passengers are seen climbing aboard. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly begins to roll backwards, catching those inside off guard. In panic, several passengers are seen jumping out, some stumbling and falling onto the road.

The footage further shows the van tipping towards the hillside and sliding down the slope before coming to a halt after getting caught against a tree. Passengers who had managed to get out earlier are later seen helping others still inside the vehicle to escape. A few people also fell towards the roadside and into a shallow ditch during the chaos.

As per HT reports, Officials said that no serious injuries were reported in the incident, though some tourists sustained minor injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured.

Authorities said the incident will be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken if negligence on the part of the driver is established.

The incident comes close on the heels of a tragic accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district last week, where a mini-truck carrying workers from Assam plunged into a deep gorge. A multi agency search and rescue operation was launched following the crash and was called off by the district administration earlier this week.

By Sunday, rescue teams had recovered 20 bodies and saved one survivor after four days of intensive operations, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin said. While initial reports suggested there were 22 labourers in the vehicle, a communication from the senior superintendent of police of Assam’s Tinsukia district later confirmed that the mini-truck was carrying 21 people, including the driver.