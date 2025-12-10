Video: Plane Crash Lands On Florida’s I 95, Slams Into Car; One Hospitalised

Florida: At least one person was injured on Monday evening after a small aircraft attempted an emergency landing on Florida’s Interstate 95 near Orlando and struck a car in the process, as per Indian Express.

The incident occurred on the southbound stretch of I-95 near mile marker 201 in Cocoa, where the plane came down suddenly and collided with a vehicle, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

According to Fox 13 News, the aircraft, a fixed wing, multi engine Beechcraft 55 was carrying a 27 year old pilot and a 27-year old passenger. Both escaped without injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The aircraft struck a Toyota Camry driven by a 57 year old woman, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, Fox 13 News reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot had reported engine trouble moments before the plane was forced to land on I-95. The National Transportation Safety Board has since opened an investigation into the crash.

According to the NTSB, the Beechcraft had taken off from Merritt Island on an instructional flight when it suddenly lost power in both engines, leaving the pilot no choice but to attempt a landing on the highway. A dash cam clip capturing the moment of impact has since gone viral on social media.