Video: Randhir Jaiswal Creates Social Media Buzz With Bhojpuri Welcome For Mauritius PM In Varanasi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has created a buzz on social media as he spoke in Bhojpuri to welcome Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his delegation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Jaiswal posted a short video clip on his X with the caption in Hindi: "India - Mauritius relations: A new chapter. Listen in Bhojpuri!" In the video clip he is seen speaking against the backdrop of the Ganges.

In the video he delivered the greetings from Varanasi and stated that it was a special day for India and Mauritius relations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Sabnike, Banaras ke Ganga ghat se, Assi Ghat se pranaam. Khaaskar humni ke parivaar jo Mauritius mein rahela, unko pranaam. Aaj ke dinwa, Mauritius Bharat ke rishte mein vishesh dinwa (Greetings to everyone from the Ganga ghats of Banaras, from Assi Ghat. Especially, greetings to our family living in Mauritius. Today is a special day in the relationship between Mauritius and India)."

Also Check: Varanasi Decked Up To Welcome PM Modi And Mauritius PM On September 11

India-Mauritius Ties

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi in his statement during the Joint Press Statement with Prime Minister of Mauritius emphasised that India and Mauritius are not just partners but family.

"Centuries ago, our culture and traditions travelled from India to Mauritius, and became a part of everyday life there. Just like the eternal flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous stream of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius," PM Modi said.

He added, "Today, when we are welcoming friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family."

Earlier this year in March during PM Modi's visit to Mauritius to attend the National Day celebrations, the MEA spokesperson addressed media persons in Bhojpuri.

Meanwhile, the Mauritius PM, who arrived in India on September 9, witnessed the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi yesterday, experiencing what he described as a sacred connection with the Holy Ganga.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the moment, stating, "Experiencing the sacred connect with the Holy Ganga. PM @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius witnessed Ganga Aarti at Varanasi today. This spiritual experience symbolises the timeless bonds of faith and tradition that bind India and Mauritius."

He arrived in Varanasi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour, received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritian counterpart in Varanasi.

Relation Between Mauritius And Bhojpuri-Speaking Community

ANI reported, citing scholars, that through the migration of indentured labourers from northern regions of India, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Bhojpuri-speaking community was brought to Mauritius in the 19th century as part of the British colonial indentured labour system. The community has since then flourished within Mauritian society.

(with ANI inputs)