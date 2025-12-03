Video: Teen Vlogger Dies In High-Speed KTM Crash At 140 Kmph, Raises Safety Concerns

Surat: An 18-year old Surat based vlogger, known online as PKR Blogger, died in a tragic road accident while riding his KTM Duke at an allegedly very high speed. The influencer, identified as Prince Patel, lost his life instantly in the crash.

According to CCTV footage, Prince was reportedly travelling at nearly 140 kmph while descending Surat’s multi-level Great Liner Bridge. The video shows him suddenly losing control of the motorcycle, crashing onto the road, and being flung several metres away, while the bike continued sliding along the divider before finally coming to a halt further ahead, as per NDTV reports.

Police officials said the impact was extremely severe and confirmed that Prince was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The footage shows him tumbling on the road repeatedly before coming to rest, reportedly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prince came from a financially difficult background. His mother, who lives in a shelter home, is said to earn a living by selling milk.

As per the reports, a case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Who Was The Rider Behind ‘Laila’ KTM Duke

Prince was known for his biking reels on social media. His official account shows his love and affection for KTM Duke 390, which he purchased in September for his social media. In his account he would share edited pictures and video clips of his bike regularly.

His affection for his bike was known by the name he gave to his bike as 'Laila'. Few days ago he shared a video on his official account expressing his love for 'Laila' even in heaven, Calling himself as 'Majnu', he shared the tale of separation due to death, as if he knew he would die soon

How Social Media Reacted To The Accident

One of the user wrote, 'Sayad us bhai ko pata chal gaya tha ki ab unki death pass hai isliye to usne ye reel Post ki barna ye hi voice reel Q banayi Rip.'

Another user wrote, 'Bhai ne death ke 3 din pehle Aisa video upload kiya prakriti ne msg de diya tha', taking into account the video he uploaded 2 days before his death.

Another wrote, 'Yah Sach ho gaya bhai'.