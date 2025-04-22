Video | Twist Emerges In Bengaluru 'Road Rage' Case As New CCTV Footage Shows…

After a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer in Bengaluru, a new twist has emerged. The officer was reportedly attacked by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals while on his way to the airport with his wife. Now, a video has surfaced on social media showing the officer hitting the person who allegedly attacked him.

The incident came to light after a video of Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, with blood on his face and neck, went viral. In the video, he is seen narrating the assault. The incident occurred while he was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force officer.

Based on a complaint by the officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals.

According to PTI, the accused Vikas Kumar, works as a team head at a software company's call centre.

What Police Claims?

D. Devaraj, DCP East Bengaluru, stated that the incident is not related to any language issue, calling it a clear-cut case of road rage that both parties could have avoided.

"... This is not a case related to any language or reason. This is very clear from the facts and evidence collected from the morning. It is a clear-cut case of road rage, which is very common in Bengaluru. Both of them could have avoided this. When this altercation was taking place, 6-7 youngsters tried to separate the two people and stop the fight. They tried their level best to pacify both of them... When the lady officer, Madhumita Das, was driving, this guy was coming from the opposite direction... This was the root cause... Then the officer got out of the car, and both of them had a fight. One guy, Vikas Kumar, has been arrested," DCP said.

Zee news couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)