Video: Villagers Carry ‘Unwell’ Congress MP Tariq Anwar On Shoulders During Bihar Flood Survey

A video from Bihar’s Katihar district has gone viral, showing Congress MP Tariq Anwar being carried on villagers’ shoulders while inspecting flood-affected areas. The incident took place on Sunday during his two-day visit to his constituency, where he toured the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area of Dhuryahi panchayat, covering the Barari and Manihari assembly segments.

In the clip, locals can be seen wading through waterlogged fields with Anwar on their backs as he surveyed the flood-hit region.

Congress Reaction

After the video goes viral on Social Media, Katihar District Congress President Sunil Yadav told NDTV that the villagers themselves picked up the minister due to his ill health. “ Mr Anwar was feeling unwell; his head was spinning. As soon as he expressed this, the villagers picked him, purely out of love, and walked around," Yadav said, NDTV reported.

Anwar Post On X

In a post on X, a Congress leader said, “Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions.”

Meanwhile, he turned off the comment section as the video went viral on social Media.