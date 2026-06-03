Video: Women jump off building to escape deadly South Delhi hotel fire

In a South Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel, a regular weekday morning turned into a nightmare when a massive fire erupted, killing at least 21 people. The multi-storied the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani area was a scene of devastation as the massive blaze triggered panic as people started running helter-skelter to escape death. As per news report, many killed included foreigners. Videos on social media show women jumping off the building to escape the fire. As per an IANS report, officials have admitted that some people tried to jump from the upper floors of the building to save their lives.

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VIDEO | Delhi: Fire broke out at Flourish Stay in Malviya Nagar. Fire tenders and ambulances carry out a rescue operation. Death toll reaches 18.



(Source: Third Party)#Fire #Delhi



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/dB5JttEvOJ pic.twitter.com/mmtJUAMCny — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

Speaking to the reporters, SDM Jitender Kumar said, "I received information in the morning, and teams were instructed to reach the spot immediately. I myself was supposed to go for training, but I left it and came here. It has been found that a restaurant was operating in the basement of the building. The exact cause is not yet known, but

most likely the fire started there. The investigation is still underway." Those injured in the incident have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with some reported to be in serious condition. Top officials from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and rescue teams remain at the site, coordinating response efforts and monitoring developments.

Also read: Over 20, including foreigners, killed in Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Fire Officer AK Malik told ANI, "The fire department received the call at 8.50 AM. Initially, seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. More vehicles were on their way, but eventually, all the required units arrived. As soon as our team reached the site, they immediately rescued 37 people from the building... This is a multi-story building. It consists of a basement, a ground floor, and five upper floors. Based on inquiries made with people at the site, we have gathered that this building does not function as a standalone residential complex. Rather, it appears that most of the occupants were individuals whose known people were being treated in the MAX Hospital located directly across the street. Therefore, it is likely that these individuals were staying here for that specific purpose... Yes, foreign nationals were also among the occupants... The fire was brought under control quite early on — it was contained very quickly. We have now cleared the building, and opened it up for the police."

Also read: Delhi Malviya Nagar restaurant fire: All you need to know about the tragedy that claimed over 20 lives

(With Agency inputs)