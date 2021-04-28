Videos, pictures of massive earthquake in Assam surface, show intensity of quake

New Delhi: A massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam, India on Wednesday (April 28) morning at 7.51 am.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake originated in Assam and tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Sonitpur and occurred at a depth of 17 kilometres.

However, no loss of life has been reported as of now.

There were three aftershocks following the major earthquake, one around 8:13 am, followed by another at 8:25 and then the third at 8:44. The three aftershocks measured 4.0, 3.6 and 3.6 on the Richter Scale respectively.

The four back-to-back earthquake and aftershocks jolted many individuals from their sleep, creating a moment of panic and fear.

Here are some visuals shared by the residents which show the intensity of the earthquake:

#earthquake in

Northeast Assam. see d video

Richter Scale reading was 6.4 pic.twitter.com/VMzNvyw1I6 — @smartsunny (@smartsu84069108) April 28, 2021

First video of aftermath of Assam Earthquake on Twitter. Huge damage in Assam’s Nagaon district at Signature Apartment. No casualties report yet. #earthquake #Assam #NorthEastIndia pic.twitter.com/U2kx6vQH8S — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 28, 2021

It’s a big #Earthquake ... Scenes in #Guwahati 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM. Prayers for #Assam ... pic.twitter.com/guf7e35blS — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 28, 2021