/Vietnam boat tragedy: Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among 15 dead near Phu Quoc island

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed profound grief following the tragic incident. In an X post, Prime Minister Modi said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”