/Vietnam boat tragedy: Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among 15 dead near Phu Quoc island

In a tragic boat accident that has shaken families across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam’s popular Phu Quoc Island on Saturday afternoon, killing 15 people. Several victims are from the two Telugu states.
The boat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port when it overturned, throwing everyone into the sea. Vietnamese authorities confirmed that all 36 passengers were eventually brought ashore. Of them, 15 people, 13 men and 2 women, all Indian tourists, lost their lives, while 21 survived.
Preliminary reports indicate that at least nine of the deceased were Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among the confirmed victims from Andhra Pradesh are Gelli Jayalakshmi from Machilipatnam and Mudium Sridhat from Kadapa. Many of the tourists were on a much-anticipated leisure trip, seeking memories in the scenic waters of Vietnam, only for their journey to end in tragedy.
Dr Arja Srikanth, Special Commissioner and Special Representative for the Andhra Pradesh Government at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, informed 15 fatalities (13 men and 2 women), all Indian tourists. 21 persons (17 passengers and 4 crew members) were rescued and admitted to hospitals. Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care.
The Embassy of India in Vietnam confirmed 15 fatalities among Indian tourists— 10 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Kerala. 21 persons (17 passengers and 4 crew members) were rescued and hospitaliSed. Two survivors remain in critical condition and are under intensive medical care.
The incident triggered immediate action back,Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and directed senior officials to coordinate urgently with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.
“Telangana will extend all possible support to the affected families,” the Chief Minister assured, while asking officials to identify those involved and ensure the injured receive proper medical care.
In Andhra Pradesh, Minister Nara Lokesh personally took stock of the situation, speaking with officials at AP Bhavan in Delhi and the state government. He directed authorities to extend every possible assistance and maintain close contact with the Indian Embassy.
Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar also conveyed his grief. “The loss of lives of Indians in the tragic boat mishap near Phu Quoc, Vietnam, is heartbreaking,” he posted on X.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the survivors recovering from injuries,” added Union MoS.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed profound grief following the tragic incident. In an X post, Prime Minister Modi said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”
According to the Vietnamese newspaper VN Express, nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene within minutes. One rescuer described the challenge: several passengers were trapped inside the overturned vessel, making the operation difficult. By late afternoon, all those on board had been recovered.
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the presence of 32 Indian tourists on the boat, along with three crew members and one attendant. It has set up control rooms in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to assist families:
Telangana’s General Administration (NRI) Department has also opened a dedicated control room with the following numbers:
9885371189/ 7997959754 / 9989654807 / 7997959779.
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