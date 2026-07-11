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Vietnam boat tragedy: Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among 15 dead near Phu Quoc island

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governement established dedicated control room and issued helpline numbers following the capsizing of a boat carrying Indian tourists near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Vietnam boat tragedy: Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among 15 dead near Phu Quoc island
Image Credit: Boat carrying several Indian nationals capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. (Image: ANI)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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